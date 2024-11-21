Quest Partners LLC Raises Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 500.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 729.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 58.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWXT opened at $129.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.69 and a twelve month high of $136.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.76.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Barclays cut BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

