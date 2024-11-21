MAI Capital Management Sells 542 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $119.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.00. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.86.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.