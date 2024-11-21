Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,091,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $36,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.5 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

