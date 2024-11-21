Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 314,830 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 314,830 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.25% of Voya Financial worth $19,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3,640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VOYA opened at $79.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day moving average is $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $58,594.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

