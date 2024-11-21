Swiss National Bank Has $39.84 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 884,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Yum China worth $39,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Yum China by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 987,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,302,000 after purchasing an additional 286,307 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 255,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Yum China by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Yum China by 350.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,203,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,560 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Yum China by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,069,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 28.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.68.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

