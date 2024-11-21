Swiss National Bank Has $44.52 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Domino’s Pizza worth $44,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $438.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $425.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.50. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.24 and a 1 year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.38.

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,075.30. This represents a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,394. The trade was a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

