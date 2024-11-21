Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 40,470 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,470 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $14,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $431.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $444.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.39. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $271.58 and a one year high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

