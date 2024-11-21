Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CEO Sells $9,358,113.60 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $9,358,113.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,294,598.20. This represents a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, October 15th, George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $8,494,125.85.

On Monday, September 16th, George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05.

Shares of JCI opened at $82.98 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $51.70 and a 12-month high of $87.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 58.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 672.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 42,012 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

