Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 563 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

LHX opened at $244.36 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.98 and a 1-year high of $265.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.30%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $740,814.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,596.20. This represents a 22.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,964 shares of company stock worth $2,179,119. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.