Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 854 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $100.25 on Thursday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

