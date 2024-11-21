Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 959 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 18,080.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 936.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 149.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EQT from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

EQT opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

