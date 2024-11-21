Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 40.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 173,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BURL stock opened at $268.85 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $156.01 and a one year high of $282.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

