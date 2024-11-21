Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.09% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGCP. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 141.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,581 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 895.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,551,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,316,000 after buying an additional 2,295,444 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,210,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,340,000 after buying an additional 981,628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 63.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,479,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,334,000 after buying an additional 967,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,620,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,597,000 after buying an additional 731,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGCP opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

