Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Holdings Decreased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTWO stock opened at $185.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $186.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.93.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. HSBC upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

