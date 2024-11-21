MAI Capital Management Acquires 1,083 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth $211,000. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BATS:PAUG opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $768.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.