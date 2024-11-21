MAI Capital Management Boosts Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,980,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,733 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,425,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,056 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,442,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 2,102,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,875,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,173,000 after purchasing an additional 23,345 shares during the period.

PRF opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.34. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $42.42.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

