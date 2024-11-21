MAI Capital Management Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EFAV stock opened at $72.20 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.