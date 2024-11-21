KBC Group NV Increases Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $526,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 48,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,906,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,630,000 after buying an additional 2,063,746 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,810.84. This trade represents a 25.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 14,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $487,706.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,113 shares in the company, valued at $905,859.97. The trade was a 35.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $728,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WSC opened at $34.93 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.83 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

