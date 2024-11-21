Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.8% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its position in Alphabet by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 318,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,874,000 after buying an additional 261,877 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 32,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $175.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.90 and a 52 week high of $191.75.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,565. This trade represents a 2.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $109,420.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,807.48. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,295 shares of company stock valued at $30,698,791. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

