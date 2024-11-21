Swiss National Bank Purchases 31,000 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Dayforce worth $28,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAY. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Dayforce in the second quarter worth about $6,027,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the second quarter worth $287,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter worth $1,281,000.

Shares of Dayforce stock opened at $75.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 230.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40. Dayforce Inc has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $63,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,062.69. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $40,746.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,269.38. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,643 shares of company stock valued at $460,877 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Dayforce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Dayforce from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

