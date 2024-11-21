Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.20% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

IDU opened at $102.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $104.15.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.