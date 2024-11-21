Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $97.03 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $78.80 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.73 and a 200 day moving average of $92.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

