Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,515 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,690,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,060,000 after purchasing an additional 94,966 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,605,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,077,000 after buying an additional 146,165 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,314,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,932,000 after buying an additional 39,480 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,054,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,336,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,926,000 after purchasing an additional 264,005 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $101.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $73.93 and a 12 month high of $103.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.