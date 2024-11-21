Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.35 Million Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.05% of Main Street Capital worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MAIN opened at $53.09 on Thursday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

