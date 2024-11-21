Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 71.5% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cameco by 130.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 68.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CCJ opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.21 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $59.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Cameco Increases Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

