Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 1,265 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,003,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,562,000 after acquiring an additional 436,806 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,499,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,686,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,767,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,584,000.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $98.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.05. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $74.35 and a one year high of $104.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.