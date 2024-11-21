Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 10,778 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,778 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4668 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

