Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,641 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 37,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 54,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.44 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0705 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

