Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 30,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $147.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.29. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $110.46 and a 12-month high of $148.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atmos Energy

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Edward Geiser purchased 2,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $362,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.