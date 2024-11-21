Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 6,753,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,665 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,849.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,612 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,770,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,550,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,415,000 after buying an additional 1,187,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $20,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at $597,235.55. The trade was a 10.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

NYSE:KMI opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.68.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.88%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

