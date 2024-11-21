iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock opened at $299.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.67. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $222.38 and a 12 month high of $314.34. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

