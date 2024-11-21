CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,326 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.9 %

CRWD stock opened at $350.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.46, a P/E/G ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,027,939.20. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.82.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

