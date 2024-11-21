Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $114.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $141.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.42.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on GPN

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.