Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $198.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 39.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 10.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TXN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

