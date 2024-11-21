Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

COF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.18.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $180.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $105.39 and a fifty-two week high of $198.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.19.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $133,190.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,374.17. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,465.32. This trade represents a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

