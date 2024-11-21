2,316 Shares in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 2,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Debra Coy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $38,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,461.98. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 6.0 %

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARIS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

