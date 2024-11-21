Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 355.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

PTNQ opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average is $71.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $63.85 and a twelve month high of $75.71.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

