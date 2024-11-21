1,163 Shares in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 98.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 34.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 20,281.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

PDF Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PDFS opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.64 and a beta of 1.49. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.56.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

