1,330 Shares in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $25,756.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,896.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDEN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $34.06 on Thursday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $934.27 million, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

