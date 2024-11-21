Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,310 Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 353.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $799.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 22.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

