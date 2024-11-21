Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,211 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in PVH by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVH opened at $96.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.11. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $85.33 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average is $103.60.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.19%.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

