Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Anterix by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 93,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Anterix by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Anterix from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised Anterix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Anterix Stock Performance

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $615.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.85. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.54.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

