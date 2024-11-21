Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $121,000 Stock Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 362.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,659 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 2,090.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 67,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,389 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $71,733.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,793.70. This represents a 17.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $21.47 on Thursday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $410.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.93 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

