Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,887 Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 196.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 7.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at about $3,147,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at about $7,120,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on JILL shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

J.Jill Stock Up 0.2 %

JILL stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. J.Jill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.65.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.13 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 90.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

Insider Activity at J.Jill

In other J.Jill news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $36,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,535.20. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.Jill Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

