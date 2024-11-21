Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 88.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRTX. Quarry LP grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,731.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TRTX opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a current ratio of 152.83. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $9.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $707.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.18.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.13%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

