Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stake Raised by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) by 455.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Investors Title were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Investors Title by 36.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Investors Title by 9.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Investors Title by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Investors Title during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Investors Title by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $277.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.51. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $283.27. The company has a market cap of $523.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $14.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $57.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.83%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is 12.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

