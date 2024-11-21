Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the third quarter worth about $144,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,360. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $24.10 on Thursday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

