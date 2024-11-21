Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 282,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 36,369 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,929,000 after buying an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 2,439.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

RMR stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $697.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.15 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 2.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

