Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 2,406 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Pathstone Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,468,301,000 after buying an additional 17,552,921 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,224,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,601,694,000 after buying an additional 1,979,022 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 69.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,564,711,000 after buying an additional 9,487,387 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after buying an additional 7,275,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 116.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,833,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $662,458,000 after buying an additional 5,293,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $44.72 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day moving average is $66.22.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $133,136,890.88. This represents a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $9,783,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

