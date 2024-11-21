Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 11,056 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,056 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,453,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,609,000 after acquiring an additional 191,763 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,019,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,298,000 after acquiring an additional 284,664 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,348,000 after acquiring an additional 253,324 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,208,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,258,000 after acquiring an additional 218,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,117,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,865,000 after acquiring an additional 273,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE ICE opened at $155.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $111.82 and a one year high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,863.68. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. This represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

